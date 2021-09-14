DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,478. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

