DragonVein Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $82,348.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,145.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.26 or 0.01365066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00488898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00351052 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003426 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

