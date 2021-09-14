Drep [new] Price Down 4% Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00062930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00143749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.35 or 0.00814263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars.

