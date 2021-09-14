Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

