Duality Advisers LP Invests $224,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 189.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,469 shares of company stock valued at $88,303,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.