Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,914 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,529 shares of company stock worth $2,680,483. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

