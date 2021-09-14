Dundee Securities Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price cut by Dundee Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

DPMLF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

