DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 28,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,051. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

