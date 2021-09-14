Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 266.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,549 shares of company stock worth $15,086,236 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 130,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 121,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

