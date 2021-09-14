Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

DYN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 151,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $815.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

