Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,305. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

