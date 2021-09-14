easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

easyJet stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

