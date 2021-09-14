Edgeless Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Edgeless has a market cap of $663,829.49 and approximately $29.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00061478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00145553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.00823625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

