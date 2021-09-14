Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 40,131 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

