Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

FISV opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

