Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.72 Million in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.42% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

