Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.20 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,468,325. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM opened at $543.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.25 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $707.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $968.84.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

