Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 123,733 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

