Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 36,363 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,363 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average of $156.29. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

