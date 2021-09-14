EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Short Interest Update

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EDTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $123,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

