EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVAHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 52,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,132. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

