Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELMS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,476. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $121,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

