Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.25. Emerald Health Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 384,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

