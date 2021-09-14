Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

