Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.82 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.