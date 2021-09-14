Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

