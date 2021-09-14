Empirical Finance LLC Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,146.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,464.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,331.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

