Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $243.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

