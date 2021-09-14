Empirical Finance LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $437.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average is $229.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

