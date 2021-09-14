Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF stock remained flat at $$22.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Endesa has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.