Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.36 million and the highest is $668.22 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.