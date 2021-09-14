Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report sales of $658.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.36 million and the highest is $668.22 million. Endo International reported sales of $634.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,935,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

