Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.02.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

