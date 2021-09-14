Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.15

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.15 and last traded at $127.15, with a volume of 13472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,127 shares of company stock worth $7,004,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Entegris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

