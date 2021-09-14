Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

AQN opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

