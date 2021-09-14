Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

