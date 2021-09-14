Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 20,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIMO. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

