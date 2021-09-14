Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

