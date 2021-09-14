Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Canon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Canon by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging System BU, Medical System BU and Industry and Others BU. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.