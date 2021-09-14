Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,788 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $141.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.96.

