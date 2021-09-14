EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $82.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.91.

EOG stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

