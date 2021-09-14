Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. 27,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

