Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

