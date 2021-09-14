Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

CWB stock opened at C$36.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

