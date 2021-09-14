Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,866. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

