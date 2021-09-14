Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

