Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 72.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $400,024.49 and $385.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

