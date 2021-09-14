Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,158 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

