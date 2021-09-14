Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,365 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

