Ethic Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

