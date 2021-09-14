Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.